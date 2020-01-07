Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting on South Railroad Avenue that left a woman injured.
Police Chief Martin McLendon says a woman was shot multiple times while in the passenger seat of a car on Railroad Avenue, near Jefferson Street, about 10:30 p.m. Monday.
She was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the shooting.
The department says that rounds may have been fired from another moving vehicle. Non information was available on a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelousas Police Deptartment at 337-948-2500.