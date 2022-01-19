A Lafayette man has been arrested in a May shooting that left a teen girl injured, KATC reports.
Tyreion Arceneaux, 20, of Lafayette, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Tuesday on a count of attempted first-degree murder and additional charges, including possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, resisting an officer and illegal possession of a stolen firearm, per online booking records.
Law enforcement officials said Arceneaux was apprehended in connection with a May 2 shooting in the 1600 block of Cameron Street that left one female victim with non-life-threatening injuries, the TV station said.
At the time, the Lafayette Police Department said they were investigating a shooting around 1:12 p.m. near the intersection of Cameron Street and North University Avenue. A 17-year-old female victim was reportedly shot inside a vehicle and later found at the intersection of East Simcoe Street at Northwest Evangeline Thruway, at which time she was transported to a local hospital for treatment, a spokesperson said.
The incident was one of three separate shootings reported in the city that day.