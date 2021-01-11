Two St. Martin Parish men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for alleged federal and state duck hunting violations.
JeanPaul F. Leblanc, 23, of St. Martinville, and Seth E. Schouest, 32, of Parks, were cited for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area, as well as hunting ducks without a federal stamp, state duck license and basic hunting license, according to a press release from the LDWF.
Leblanc also was cited for placing bait to attract migratory game birds, while Schouest was cited for violating non-toxic shot requirements.
LDWF agents, after receiving a tip about illegal hunting activity in the Bayou Tortue area near St. Martinville, set up surveillance and found the area was baited with red milo and corn.
After hearing shots from the baited area Jan. 9, agents observed Leblanc and Schouest leaving the area with shotguns, the press release states.
Agents made contact with the men and found they did not possess basic hunting licenses, state duck licenses or federal duck stamps. Leblanc reportedly admitted to placing the bait. Schouest was in possession of toxic shot, according to the press release.
It's a federal violation to place bait to attract migratory game birds, to hunt migratory game birds over a baited area, to hunt migratory game birds without a federal duck stamp and to violate toxic shot regulations. Penalties will be determined by federal court.
Hunting without a basic hunting license and hunting migratory game birds without a state duck license each are punishable by a $50 fine and 15 days in jail.