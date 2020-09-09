A Eunice man is in police custody on a pending murder charge after police say he shot and killed his brother.
Eunice Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 821 Beulah St. around 8 p.m. Tuesday and found 35-year-old Benjamin Hurks unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, Chief Randy Fontenot said in a statement.
Hurks was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.
Hurks’ brother, 29-year-old Jonah Gobert, was also inside the apartment and “crying out loudly” when officers arrived. A .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the apartment and Gobert was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant pending an additional murder charge, Fontenot said.
The warrant was for an Aug. 23 incident and included counts of criminal damage to property, simple assault and aggravated battery, the statement said.
Gobert was taken to an area hospital for treatment of an illness unrelated to the shooting incident. He was in guarded custody Wednesday morning and is expected to be booked on a second-degree murder charge once released from the hospital, Fontenot said.