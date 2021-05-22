A 57-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday morning after a woman was killed in a Breaux Bridge shooting.
Breaux Bridge Police Department officers responded to the shooting in the 700 block of Albert Street at 2:35 a.m. Saturday and found a woman dead inside a residence. Her name and information is being withheld by law enforcement pending family notification, Breaux Bridge Police Assistant Chief Terry Latiolais said.
Warren Joseph Chavis Jr., 57, was arrested at the scene on counts of second-degree murder, illegal carrying of a weapon and violating a firearm free zone. He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and an initial $550,000 bond was set, a department statement said.
Latiolais said Chavis and the victim were related.