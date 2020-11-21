An 88-year-old Lafayette man was killed in a Friday evening crash.
Frank Jacob was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of La Neuville Road and Kaiser Drive around 5:30 p.m. Police officers said Jacob was walking and was struck when he entered the roadway. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
The driver involved was taken to the Lafayette Police Department for questioning. The fatal crash remains under investigation, the statement said.