Police believe two shootings Tuesday morning in Scott — one involving a shooting injury, the other a damaged pickup truck — are related.
One was at a residence on Marina Loop, where a neighbor said she heard about 10 gunshots around 7:30 a.m. as she was putting her 6-year-old daughter in the car.
The other scene centered on a Dodge Ram pickup truck about a mile away, just north of the St. Mary Street traffic circle near Interstate 10. The pickup truck appeared to have been damaged with several gunshots.
Scott Police Chief Chad Leger told reporters the two scenes are related, but declined to provide additional information.
