Teen arrested after fatal shooting in New Iberia
One person is dead and a 17-year-old is in custody following a shooting Saturday night in New Iberia, according to KATC.
New Iberia Police say the incident occurred about 7:30 pm Saturday in the 1300 block of St. Jude Street.
Officers say that a male victim was located lying in the parking lot of T & B Grocery suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim has been identified by police as 21-year-old Michael Hypolite of New Iberia. Police say he died as a result of his injuries.
While on scene, police say they were able to locate and arrest a suspect in connection with the shooting. Seventeen-year-old Marlin D. Pernell of New Iberia was arrested and booked on a charge of second-degree murder. He is held in the Iberia Parish Jail with a bond set at $700,000.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.
Breaux Bridge man arrested on attempted murder after trying to strangle victim, police say
A Breaux Bridge man was arrested on attempted second-degree murder after a disturbance on Albert Street Monday.
In a Facebook post, Breaux Bridge Police said officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Albert Street and found a victim who was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. A suspect at the home, Jernathon Alexander, was arrested.
Assistant Chief Terry Latiolais said the suspect tried to strangle the victim Monday morning.
The 38-year-old suspect was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on attempted second-degree murder.
Motorcyclist killed after crash with vehicle Sunday; driver cited, police say
A motorcyclist is dead after an accident with another vehicle in Lafayette.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the 42-year-old man died from his injuries after a collision with a vehicle in the 200 block of Ridge Road. The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, she said.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Dugas said the driver of the other vehicle was cited for improper turning.
Man arrested after riding motorcycle into New Iberia Walmart
A man was arrested after he drove his motorcycle into the New Iberia Walmart Monday, KATC reported.
A New Iberia Police Department spokesman said the man drove his bike about 50 feet into the store on Admiral Doyle Drive.
Witnesses said the motorcyclist nearly hit customers as he drove through the store and people were screaming and running.
The man is in custody and has been taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation, the spokesman said.