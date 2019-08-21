Lafayette Police say a child was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon while getting off a bus.
The incident happened at the intersection of Macon Street and St. Jules Street in Lafayette, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, with no injuries being reported as of 4:30 p.m., Dugas said. The incident happened just after 3 p.m. Police are still at the scene investigating.
Dugas said citations have not been issued to either the bus driver or the driver who struck the teenager. Investigators are coordinating with the school district to determine whether the bus's standard operational procedures were violated.