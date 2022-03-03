A Lafayette man was arrested Saturday by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Florida after he allegedly told an undercover agent from the cyber-crime unit that he wanted to engage in an incestuous relationship involving a child.
Pierre Christophe, 54, has been charged with use of a computer to facilitate unlawful travel to meet a minor and use of a computer to solicit a parent/guardian, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked at the Brevard County Jail Complex on a $100,000 bond.
Tod Goodyear, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, told The Advocate that the investigation began in January when Christophe reached out to one of the agents who was working undercover.
The conversation between the two continued for several weeks. Christophe went into specific details about the sexual activities he wanted to engage in with a child, according to police. Then, he agreed to drive to Florida to meet with the officer, whom he believed was a minor.
“A day was arranged, a location was provided to him, and when he showed up instead of finding a child, he found a bunch of cops,” Goodyear said.
Brevard County Sheriff will present the case to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which will decide whether to bring federal charges.
Goodyear said people from all over the world travel to Brevard County in Florida, looking to engage with minors.
“For the most part, they come from places that are driving distance, but we also had people coming from the northeast, like Massachusetts, as well as Colorado, Texas, Ohio, and even from foreign countries like Switzerland, England,” added Goodyear.
“I’m not exactly sure what kind of sick demented person would want to have sex with a child, but I am sure that we will lock your butt behind bars if you try to do it in Brevard County,” said Sheriff Wayne Ivey.
“This was another great job by our Cyber Crime Agents who work hard every day to protect our most innocent of citizens and our children.”