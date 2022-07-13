Lafayette law enforcement agencies, Lafayette Consolidated Government and The Village 337 came together Tuesday night to encourage community partnerships to promote public safety and ask for the public’s assistance in combating crime.
Representatives from the Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office and Lafayette Consolidated Government joined the social justice nonprofit at Gethsemane Church of God in Christ on 12th Street to network and discuss the importance of community-engaged policing.
A planned community walk was put on hold because of the heat.
Walk or no walk, representatives took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of strong communication among local law enforcement agencies and between agencies and the general public. Building a safer community requires all groups to work in concert, they said.
Leaders urged members of the community who have information about crimes to come forward — whether it’s directly to law enforcement, to an anonymous tip line like Crime Stoppers or to a trusted leader, such as a pastor or community activist, who can relay the information to law enforcement. Any information is helpful, they said.
“Everybody in the community knows what’s going on, but many times they don’t open up. What the chief needs and what our police officers need is information. We need the community to help us do community policing and build the level of trust,” LCG Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin said.
Interim Lafayette Police Chief Monte Potier estimated that non-fatal shootings are up in Lafayette compared to this time last year.
Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said investigators believe it boils down to a disregard for life and inability to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence; people are having disagreements and quickly reaching for a weapon, she said.
Potier said he hopes community members who see the agencies’ representatives standing shoulder to shoulder and hear their message have confidence in their commitment to Lafayette.
“I hope it says, ‘They want to do the right thing and they want to stop this violence and they want us to get involved with them as a partnership,’” the interim chief said.