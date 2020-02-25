Lafayette Police responded to a a call regaring a shooting at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at a banquet hall in the 200 block of S. St. Antoine St., according to a statement from the police department.
Officers found six victims suffering from non-life-treatening gunshot injuries; some were transported to a local hospital and were later released.
At this time no arrests have been made and the investigation remains on-going. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.