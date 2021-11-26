A 36-year-old Lafayette man was killed in a Thanksgiving night crash after he rear ended an 18-wheeler in Iberia Parish.
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on U.S. 90 near Ross Road in Iberia Parish. Wilford Henry, 36, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado east at a high speed when he rear ended a 2019 Kenworth 18-wheeler, for reasons still under investigation, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Henry was not wearing a seat belt during the crash and suffered fatal injuries. A passenger in Henry’s Silverado was restrained and was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was restrained and was not injured in the crash, the release said.
The 18-wheeler’s driver did not show signs of impairment and submitted a breath sample that indicated no alcohol present in his system. A standard toxicology sample was taken from Henry for analysis to determine if he was impaired.
The crash remains under investigation, Gossen said.