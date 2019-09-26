A Ville Platte man is accused of setting fire to a storage unit hours after being evicted from the property.
Wayne Meyers, 32, was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on a count of aggravated arson after setting fire to the storage unit Monday, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a release. The fire threatened a nearby mobile home while three residents were inside.
The Ville Plate Fire Department called the state fire marshal’s office to investigate the fire in the 100 block of East Ash Street. Deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and witnesses placed Meyers near the scene at the time of the fire.
Meyers admitted to setting the fire but told law enforcement he attempted to extinguish the flames, the state fire marshal’s release said.