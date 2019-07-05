Two men were booked as accessories after the fact to second-degree murder in a Fourth of July homicide in Lafayette.
Christopher Williams, 49, and Demarcus Thomas, 28, were both booked as accessories after the fact in a fatal shooting in the 200 block of Lilly Street, according to Lafayette Police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
The shooting killed one man, who has not been identified by police.
Dugas said additional arrests are pending in the ongoing investigation.
Williams was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail Thursday around 11:20 a.m. and Thomas was booked around 3:20 p.m., according to online booking records. Both men are being held on a $150,000 bond.