A Lafayette business suffered major fire damage after a bag of oil-soaked rags spontaneously combusted, the Lafayette Fire Department said.
Lafayette firefighters responded to Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions at 547 N. Pierce Street after a neighbor reported heavy smoke in the area around 4 a.m. Thursday. Smoke and flames were coming from a large metal building on the property and the interior was already engulfed when emergency crews forced entry into the building, department spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes, but the building sustained major fire damage.
Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions’ services include collecting and filtering cooking oil from restaurants. Towels and rags are usually used to wipe up spills and clean work areas during that process, and some of those oily rags were stacked inside a large bag in the building for a few weeks, he said.
Investigators determined the contained rags spontaneously combusted, aided by the increased temperatures of recent weeks. The fire was ruled an accident, Trahan said.