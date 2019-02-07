The State Fire Marshal's Office arrested an Opelousas man Wednesday for allegedly starting a fire in his family's home, injuring his hands and damaging a nearby building.
Amad Redding, 26, was booked Wednesday into the St. Landry Parish Jail on two counts of simple arson.
Deputies with the State Fire Marshal's Office on the evening of Jan. 21 were called to investigate a fire at a home in the 500 block of South Main Street where Redding, the only occupant at the time, suffered third-degree burns to his hands, according to a news release. An adjacent building occupied by a chiropractic clinic also was damaged.
Investigators determined the fire originated in the home's dining room.
Redding had admitted to witnesses that he was responsible for the fire and his injuries, and had recently threatened relatives that he would set fire to the home, the news release states.
After Redding was released from the hospital for treatment of his injuries, he was transferred to a mental health facility in New Orleans. Upon his release Wednesday, Redding was taken into custody and booked into the Orleans Parish Jail then transferred to St. Landry Parish.