Crowley Police on Tuesday were searching for someone they are describing as "a person of interest" in a non-fatal shooting early Tuesday morning in a residence in the 1700 block of North Avenue I.
Police responded around 12:45 a.m. to a call of a possible gunshot victim, Chief Jimmy Broussard said. Police discovered a man in his mid-20s with a single gunshot wound to the lower body. He was transported to a local hospital after receiving CPR aid.
Three bullet casings were recovered from the scene, but only one bullet struck the victim, Broussard said.
He declined to name of the individual they are seeking as a person of interest.