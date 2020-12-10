The search continues for the man wanted in connection to the death of a former University of Louisiana at Lafayette football player.
Crime Stoppers and the US Marshal's NOLA Fugitive Taskforce believe the suspect, Tajuan Renard Burnett, is hiding in St. Tammany Parish and is considered armed and dangerous, according to a Crimestoppers Facebook post.
Burnett is accused of fatally shooting former UL wide receiver Al Riles in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 7.
Police said Riles was shot in the back after what witnesses described as a “not-so-serious” argument with Burnett who was identified as his best friend.
Burnett is 5-foot-7-inches and weighs 130 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right arm that says heartless with a picture of a broken heart.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Burnett you are asked to contact law enforcement.