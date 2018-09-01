A Lafayette man was killed in an early morning shooting that Lafayette police continue to investigate, according to a news release from the agency.
Kevin Calais, 28, was shot outside a home in the 100 block of Netta Street around 1 a.m., police spokesman Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said in the news release. Calais was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.
This is the second fatal shooting in as many days for the city of Lafayette. Another young man, 21-year-old Ricky Wiltz, was fatally shot Friday morning about 2 miles north of Netta Street, Lafayette police said previously.