Two men have been accused of crimes committed while they were Crowley police officers.
One was booked into jail Wednesday, and another was cited on Monday, KATC reported.
Casey Morgan, 31, was booked with accessory after the fact to second-degree battery and malfeasance in office, records at the Acadia Parish jail show. He was booked yesterday and is no longer in the jail, records show.
Morgan joined the Duson Police Department on March 15, and was terminated yesterday after his arrest, Duson Police say. Morgan applied to the Duson Police more than a year ago, but there was a hiring freeze on because of the pandemic, Duson Chief Kip Judice says. The fact that he might be under investigation was never disclosed, Judice says, and he was still employed with the Crowley Police Department when he was hired by Duson. Judice says to his knowledge Morgan resigned to work for his department, and was not terminated by the Crowley department.
Dwayne Schexnider, 42, was cited for disturbing the peace and battery of a police officer on March 29, records at the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office show.
In February, the chief of their department, Jimmy Broussard, was booked into the Acadia Parish jail on malfeasance in office, obstruction of justice and injuring public records.
Broussard was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of malfeasance in office, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of attempted first degree injuring of public records. All six charges are felonies.
