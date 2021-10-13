A Northside High School athletic coach was arrested Monday over an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship with a student, according to Lafayette Parish Correctional Center arrest records.
Ernest Lazard, 43, was arrested by the Lafayette Police Department on Monday afternoon on a count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student. Lazard was booked on a $10,000 bond and was listed as having bonded out of jail as of Wednesday morning, according to online booking records.
Lazard is listed on the Northside High School website as the coach for the girls track and field team. According to his social media accounts, Lazard has worked as a strength and conditioning coach and also coached the boys baseball team. Lazard also works as a personal trainer.
The Lafayette Parish School System declined to comment on the matter.
“Please be advised that LPSS will not disclose information regarding the private life of our students/staff or any personnel matters. This includes: illness/death, allegations/investigations, employment status (i.e paid leave, etc.) or reasons for employment status change,” spokesperson Allison Dickerson said in an email.
Louisiana state law says prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student occurs when an educator engages in a sexual act upon a student or in the presence of a student, when the student is between ages 17 and 21 and attends the educator’s school.
A first time offense carries a sentence of six months or less, a fine of $1,000 or less, or both.
Lazard, a U.S. Marine Corps and Army veteran, has also worked as a youth sports coach with SLYSI and local sports leagues, according to online postings.