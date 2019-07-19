A second suspect has been arrested in the Cora Street shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Ronald Taylor Jr. on July 8.
Michael Washington, 18, was booked Friday on a count of second-degree murder in the slaying, according to a release from Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas. Washington was booked after turning himself in to detectives, she said.
Dugas said he is the final suspect in the case.
On July 9, Dugas announced Freddie Ivory, 29, was arrested overnight after a police search at a local apartment complex and booked on a count of second-degree murder in the case.
The men are accused of fatally shooting Taylor near the intersection of Cora Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6:30 p.m. July 8. Taylor was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Bond for Ivory is currently set at $250,000. Bond has not been set for Washington yet.