Brandon Francisco, a person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie, has pleaded not guilty to a count of “out of state bail jumping.”
Francisco was charged after he has not showed up for a trial in Rapides Parish in connection with a 2018 shooting in Cheneyville. He was supposed to be in court on March 9, the same day Goodie, a 33-year-old Lyft driver of Lafayette, disappeared.
A Mansura man with long criminal history, Francisco is believed to be the last person to have seen Goodie alive. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Missouri on March 25 and was extradited back to Louisiana, according to an extradition order by Buchanan County Court.
He is being held without bond since his extradition. A pre-trial date for the “out of state bail jumping” charge has been set for September 28 before Judge Greg Beard.
Goodie was last seen on traffic cameras March 11 north of Dallas. According to a Facebook post by The Aware Foundation, a nonprofit organization that shared updates on missing people, traffic cameras saw Goodie’s car driving back into Louisiana the previous day.
Goodie was last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue pants. She remains missing, but her vehicle, a black 2012 Audi Q5, was found in April by the police in St. Joseph, Missouri.
On May 3, Louisiana State Police transitioned the investigation into her disappearance from a missing person case to a homicide investigation, but no suspect has been charged with homicide as of Tuesday afternoon.
A billboard featuring a photo of the woman went up last month on Interstate 10 in Lafayette as part of an effort to bring her home. A candlelight vigil organized last Friday at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center in Lafayette was attended by Goodie's family members.
The State Police will continue to work with the Scott Police Department, the St. Joseph Police Department, and other agencies. Anyone with information regarding Goodie is encouraged to contact the Louisiana State Police at (318) 484-2194.
The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient, anonymous and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.
Staff Writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.