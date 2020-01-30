Lafayette Police are investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday night on Edwis Street.
The police department responded to a shots-fired call at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from Corporal Bridgette Dugas, spokeswoman for the Lafayette Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
At this time no arrest has been made. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.