Opelousas man accused of stabbing mother to death
An Opelousas man was arrested after he stabbed his mother to death during an argument Tuesday, authorities said.
Cody James Arceneaux, 28, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count of second-degree murder, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.
A woman called 911 on Tuesday and reported there was a body at 141 Ranch Road, the sheriff said.
Deputies arrived at the home and found the body of Vickie Granger, Arceneaux’s mother, lying on the kitchen floor near a bloody kitchen knife. Arceneaux was curled up on the floor holding his hands in a bloody towel, Guidroz said in a release on Facebook.
Arceneaux was taken to the hospital for lacerations on his hands. After he was released, he was taken to the parish jail for questioning. He originally told deputies his mother tried to stab him, and he responded by stabbing her.
During questioning however, he said he was holding the knife while they argued and when his mother tried to take the knife, she unintentionally cut him on the hand. He grabbed the knife from her and proceeded to stab her multiple times “anywhere he could,” Guidroz said.
Man surrenders to police in fatal shooting
The man wanted in a March 24 fatal shooting on Louisiana Avenue turned himself over to police Wednesday.
Taveon Malik Leary, 20, of Lafayette, surrendered to law enforcement and is being booked on a count of second-degree murder into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, said Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, Lafayette police spokeswoman.
Officers responded to a call about 8 p.m. at the Mon Chateau apartment complex in the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue and found Kenderick Flugence Jr., 22, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot, police said.
First responders took Flugence to a hospital where he died.
Texas man accused of killing wife nabbed in St. Martin
St. Martin Parish deputies assisted Texas authorities in arresting a Texas man accused of killing his wife, authorities said.
Quang Do, 37, is accused of killing Jenihonganh Thuy Nguyen in Ford Bend County near Houston and fleeing to Cecilia with the couple’s two children. Do was found Wednesday in the 1000 block of Madeline Boulevard in Cecilia and arrested after the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s spokeswoman Maj. Ginny Higgins said.
The children were inside the residence and are safe, she said.
Do was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on one count of first-degree murder and will be extradited to Ford Bend County, Higgins said.
Teen arrested in Moss Street shooting that injured two Tuesday, police say
A 17-year-old was arrested in a Moss Street shooting that injured two Tuesday, police said.
Xavier Batiste was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on two counts of attempted first-degree murder after turning himself over to authorities Tuesday, Lafayette police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
His bail is set at $250,000, online jail records show.
The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Moss Street. The call originally came in as a shots-fired report, but when officers arrived on scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Dugas said witnesses told officers an altercation preceded the shooting.
She said officers are searching for another shooter but are not releasing details at this time.