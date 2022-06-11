Multiple area law enforcement agencies were involved in a standoff at an Abbeville apartment complex on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after a security monitoring system captured an armed man striking a woman and carrying her into an apartment on video, the Abbeville Police Department says.
Officers received a disturbance call from a representative with the camera monitoring service that oversees Live Oak Manor apartments at 1610 East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Abbeville around 5:25 a.m. The representative said a man, who appeared to have a handgun, was seen on camera striking a woman before carrying her into an apartment unit, Abbeville Police spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said in a statement.
Responding officers located the woman but were unable to make contact with the suspect, who was believed to still be inside the apartment unit.
Officers set up a perimeter because the man was armed and requested assistance from other agencies, including the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police. Acadian Ambulance also responded, Touchet said.
Vermilion Parish SWAT deputies eventually made entry into the apartment and a small child was found alone, the suspect not inside, he said.
The investigation is ongoing.