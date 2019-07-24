Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies are locked in a standoff in the 4800 block of Verot School Road after a man shot at deputies when they attempted to serve a warrant at a home.
Department spokesperson Lt. John Mowell said after firing at deputies the man barricaded himself inside the home. No one was injured during the shooting, he said.
Mowell said the road is barricaded in both directions as deputies evacuate some residents from their homes. He said people are cautioned to stay away from the area and other residents should remain inside their homes.
SWAT and other units are on scene.
Deputies are in communication with the suspect and are hoping for a "peaceful resolution," according to KATC.
This is the second time in six months this suspect has barricaded himself in his homes, Mowell said.
"Six months ago, we had the same type of situation with the same suspect," Mowell said.
The suspect is the only one who has fired a weapon and no one has been injured, he said.
"We're hoping to get him out of the residence so he can turn himself in and we can get a peaceful resolution," Mowell said.
This is a developing story.