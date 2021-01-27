Animal control and law enforcement agencies in Vermilion Parish are looking for the perpetrator who shot and killed two dogs near Abbeville.
The slain dogs, a male and a female, were discovered by a Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy in the 13000 block of Grosse Isle Road near Abbeville Wednesday morning, Vermilion Parish Rabies and Animal Control said in a post on their Facebook page. The male had been shot in the head and the female had been shot in the abdomen.
An examination by the animal control agency’s veterinarian determined the animals were shot within 24 hours of their discovery, the post said.
The animal control agency asked that anyone with information about the dogs’ killing call 337-643-3160 or contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-893-0871.