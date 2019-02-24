New Iberia’s west end area was plagued by two shootings in less than 24 hours over the weekend, and two New Iberia men have been booked in one of the incidents.
Kenneth Landry, Jr., 25, of 1302 Adrian St., and Deondrick Brown, 24, of 600 Myrtis St., were booked into Iberia Parish Jail on one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, booking documents say.
They are accused of shooting an innocent by-stander on Spencer Loop near the intersection of Cletus Street Friday night, according to a Facebook post from New Iberia Police.
The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
The pair were arrested around 1 a.m. Saturday after New Iberia Police located Brown, Landry and a third person inside a vehicle that matched a description of the suspects’ vehicle.
Detectives located a gun with a “high-capacity magazine” inside the vehicle, the Facebook post said.
Landry was released from prison on $10,000 bond, while Brown is being held on an unrelated warrant for the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to booking records.
The second shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday near Mississippi and Shot streets. One person was injured, KATC reported. The shooting took place less than a quarter mile from Friday night’s shooting.
New Iberia Police had two suspects in custody in relation to the shooting as of Saturday night, KATC reported.
This was the third shooting in New Iberia in 48 hours, according to KATC.