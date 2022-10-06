Two Lafayette High School students have been arrested after repeated threats made against teachers and students on social media prompted school lockdowns Monday and Thursday and added security.

One student was arrested on two counts of terrorizing and the other student was arrested on one count of terrorizing. Both were booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.

He said additional details, such as the students’ ages, are not being released.

Investigators determined the students were responsible for the social media posts published Monday and Thursday that threatened violence against students and faculty. Details about Thursday’s threat were limited, but media reports pointed to an Instagram page dedicated to school threats that names certain teachers, staff and students. The person states they have a gun and don't care if the police come.

A third student was arrested on a terrorizing charge on Monday after an anonymous phone call was made to 911 during the school lockdown claiming that a person was seen on campus with a gun near one of the buildings. Law enforcement searched the campus and no student was found in possession of a gun, police said.

“The Lafayette Police Department takes all threats of violence towards students and schools seriously. Situations like this cause panic and stress, and take away valuable time from all students in this area,” Benoit said in the statement.

The threats led to extended lockdowns on Monday and Thursday, during which law enforcement swept the campus for threats. Stressed and anxious parents prayed Monday as they lined up along Congress Street and texted with their children inside the school during the five-hour lockdown.

During the Monday lockdown parents relayed messages they were receiving from their children inside the school, including details that officers were searching lockers and each individual student for weapons, and that sheltered groups had constructed makeshift toilets in their classrooms using closets or buckets.

Security measures were increased and students had to be swept with metal detectors entering campus on Tuesday.

A separate terrorizing arrest was made at Northside High School this week, when a student threatened a shooting at the school during an incident Monday afternoon.

Terrorizing is when a person intentionally communicates that violence is imminent or in progress or that a risk to human life exists “with the intent of causing members of the general public to be in sustained fear for their safety” or that causes an evacuation or serious disruption to the public, state law says.

A terrorizing conviction carries up to a $15,000 fine and up to 15 years in prison.

School security was again thrust into the spotlight this year when 19 children and two teachers were killed, and more injured, in a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas in May.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a planned partnership to establish a real-time monitoring program that would tie-in schools’ phone lines to the sheriff’s office’s real-time crime center to more quickly alert officers to potential threats on campuses.

Schools are required to perform safety drills within the first 30 days of the school year. Each campus also has at least one school resource officer.

"Every campus has a crisis management and response plan," spokesperson Amanda Blanco told The Acadiana Advocate earlier this year, "to address school safety and the incidence of a shooting or other violence at schools, on school buses, and at school-related activities; to respond effectively to such incidents; and to ensure that every student, teacher, and school employee has access to a safe, secure, and orderly school that is conducive to learning."

As an additional safety measure, the Lafayette Parish School Board voted this summer to extend requirements around clear or mesh bags on campus to elementary schools. The change was encouraged for this school year and will be required in the 2023-2024 school year. Clear or mesh bags were already required on middle and high school campuses.

Staff writers Eric Narcisse and Claire Taylor contributed to this report.