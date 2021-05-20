The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Wednesday evening on Simcoe Street, according to a statement from the department.

According to LPD, the shooting took place in the 1800 block of East Simcoe Street around 6:40 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Robert Hebert of Lafayette. No suspect has been identified.

LPD says the investigation is ongoing.