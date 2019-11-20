A grand jury on Wednesday indicted two suspects in a July 8 fatal shooting in Lafayette.
The suspects, Michael Washington and Freddie Ivory, were both arrested within two weeks of the shooting death of 24-year-old Ronald Taylor near the intersection of Cora Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Washington, 18, turned himself in July 19. Ivory, 29, was arrested at an apartment complex on the same day of the shooting. Both are charged with second-degree murder.
Lafayette Parish Correctional Center records on Wednesday showed Washington being held on a $250,000 bond. Ivory, who had also been held on a $250,000, was not listed on the inmate roster.
Also Wednesday, a grand jury added a second charge to the defendant in a 2017 murder case. Quinton Benjamin, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ray Cudges, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, in addition to second-degree murder.
Trial in that case is currently set for Jan. 13.