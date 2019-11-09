Two Eunice men were arrested in separate shooting incidents this week.
Demyron Skinner, 19, was booked Saturday on second-degree murder in the fatal shooting Monday of 21-year-old De’Omante Frank.
Frank was shot at the intersection of East Maple Avenue and South Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and later died at the Acadian Medical Center, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.
More charges against Skinner are possible, he said.
De’Vidre Doyle, 19, was arrested Thursday in a separate case. He was booked on a count of attempted first-degree murder for an Oct. 26 shooting at a Shell gas station in the 1800 block of West Laurel Avenue, the chief’s release said.
Doyle was injured during an exchange of gunfire. No one else was injured and more arrests are likely in the case, Fontenot said.