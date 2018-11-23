The stories of abuse that unfurled from the witness stand were horrendous.
The federal trial of Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal in December 2016 exposed a campaign of violence by narcotics deputies on the streets and in the parish jail, and a deep vein of racism behind the badge.
Deputies admitted regularly punching, kicking and clubbing residents and jail inmates who posed no threat, making false arrests and lying to cover it up. Often enough, they did it for sport.
New Iberia’s beleaguered West End neighborhood took the brunt, as deputies targeted black residents there to chase down and beat.
Nearly a dozen deputies would plead guilty and testify against Ackal, as federal prosecutors cast him as their knowing ringleader.
Then Ackal walked, a Shreveport jury acquitting him of civil rights charges.
Ackal returned to his post, but there was little fanfare to his homecoming.
He’d returned to a New Iberia reeling in gunfire, much of it rippling out from the West End, where a long-frayed trust in law enforcement had broken apart.
This is the story about what happened next.
PART 1: In this Louisiana town, racist policing, bogus arrests, and story of a community's eroding trust
PART 2 to come Sunday: A look back: Ackal case a modern echo of time when blunt and brutal policing used as instrument of white supremacy
PART 3 to come Monday: Policing trust? How law enforcement grapples with a community that's lost all faith in authority
PART 4 to come Tuesday: Does new leader mark a new day in policing? Or simply a new boss?