A 27-year-old man was struck and killed while walking on La. 14 in Iberia Parish Thursday night.
Tarvis Coates, of New Iberia, was walking in the inside lane of westbound La. 14 near Leleux Road when he was struck by a westbound 2011 Ford Fusion around 8:50 p.m. The driver, 24-year-old Brittni Hernadez, was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured, but Coates was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Impairment is not suspected but standard toxicology samples were taken from both Coates and Hernadez for analysis, he said.