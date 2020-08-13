A Lafayette man was arrested after a 20-year-old man was found dead near the roadway on South Refinery Street Wednesday morning.
Johnathan Bargeman, 42, was booked on counts of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm after Markeylan Edmond, of Lafayette, was found dead outside a home in the 100 block of South Refinery Street. Lafayette police officers responded to the scene around 6 a.m. Wednesday and discovered Edmond dead from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
The accused's bond is set at $150,000 for both charges, according to online booking records.
Bargeman was at the scene when investigators arrived, and police say the suspect shot Edmond while the two men were having a verbal altercation. Bargeman was taken into custody and questioned before he was booked in the killing, the statement said.
Griffin said motive and the cause of the argument are still under investigation.