When shooting with a handgun didn’t work, an Abbeville man grabbed a shotgun to injure a man during a Sunday argument, the Abbeville Police Department says.
Ryan Thompson, 33, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder and booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on Sunday.
Abbeville Police Department officers were called about a shooting victim at Abbeville General Hospital around 2:50 p.m. and learned the man had been shot with a shotgun, department spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said in a statement.
Investigators determined the victim and Thompson were arguing about payment for storing a motor when Thompson drew a handgun and shot at the victim. When the shots missed, Thompson is accused of drawing a shotgun and firing at the man, striking him with pellets from his ankle to his face along the side of his body, the release said.