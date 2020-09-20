Lafayette Police are asking for help identifying the person responsible for a fatal Saturday night shooting at a convenience store on University Avenue.
Officers responded to a shots fired call at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North University Avenue, where they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
The victim was treated at the scene but later died at a local hospital, police said.
The suspect, whose image was captured in surveillance video, fled the scene before officers arrived on scene.
Details about the incident are still being investigated.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lafayette Police at 337-291-8600.