Rico Gabriel, a 41-year-old man of St. Martinville who is suspected of the April homicide of Terrell Marshaun Fontenette, Jr., was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force Thursday, police said.
He had been apprehended on an active arrest warrant and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the charge of Second-Degree murder. Gabriel is the second man arrested in relation with the homicide after Dazjhalun Charles, the 24-year-old man from Jeanerette who was arrested by Broussard police on the same charge on April 14.
According to a preliminary investigation, deputies with the Broussard PD responded on April 13, 2022 at approximately 7:09 PM, to the Exxon gas station located at 1505 Bonin Rd for reported gunshots. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found Terrell Marshaun Fontenette, Jr., a 19-year-old of Iberia Parish, dead from a gunshot wound.
Investigators had asked for public assistance in locating a vehicle involved in the case, a silver sedan that was likely to be a late model of a Chevrolet Impala.