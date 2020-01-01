A Grand Coteau police officer was shot Wednesday during a traffic stop, KATC reported.
The incident happened on La. 93 near the police department when a suspect pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot the officer but his gun jammed. The officer pulled her weapon, and the suspect’s gun fired and struck the officer, the TV station reported.
The suspect fled on foot but was apprehended and was arrested behind a home, according to Grand Goteau Police Chief Wilton Guidry. He said the suspect, who is not from the area, was taken to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.
The officer was treated for a minor wound at the scene of the incident, sources told KATC.
Both the officer's identity and the identity of the suspect were not released.