A suspect sought in connection with a fatal shooting in Lafayette in October was apprehended over the weekend after a high-speed chase that started in Grand Coteau.
Abram Landry, 20, was arrested Saturday morning by Grand Coteau police on a Lafayette Police Department warrant for second-degree murder. Landry was accused in connection with a homicide that occurred Oct. 3 in the 900 block of Peach Street. Killed at that scene was Shayne Burke, 21, of Lafayette.
Grand Coteau Assistant Chief Mike Buck said Landry passed by Exit 11 southbound on Interstate 49 near Grand Coteau on Saturday doing 87 mph in a 70-mph zone. When Buck attempted to stop the vehicle, Landry fled until he reached Exit 4 in Carencro, then pulled over.
Buck said Landry offered no resistance but was “evasive” in his answers until police found the outstanding warrant from Lafayette.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that Landry was awaiting trial there in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred at a graduation party in May 2020. Bond was set at $75,000 in that case.
Landry was taken to the Lafayette Parish on Saturday. Bond was set at $350,000 Monday on the second-degree murder charge, and at $10,000 for a burglary charge.