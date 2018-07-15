CROWLEY — Crowley police officers responding to the sound of gunshots near where they were working a security detail were involved in an officer involved shooting Sunday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says three officers were working security when they responded to shots fired and discovered the 24-year-old man, who was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to another hospital where he later died. His name has not been released, KATC-TV is reporting.
