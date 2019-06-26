A man was arrested in a Breaux Bridge cane field after fleeing from deputies responding to a home burglary, officials say.
Joshua Dore, 33, is accused of burglarizing a home in the 1100 block of Dalfrey Road in Breaux Bridge and fleeing police, according to a release from St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s spokeswoman Maj. Ginny Higgins said. Deputies responded to the burglary in progress around 4:45 p.m. Monday.
Dore reportedly fled into a nearby wooded area and residents in the 1000 block of Dermelie Calais Road called 911 to report a suspect matching his description trespassing on their properties. Deputies found Dore walking in a nearby cane field and apprehended him when he attempted to flee, the release said.
Dore was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on counts of battery of a police officer, resisting an officer with force or violence and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Deputies also recovered several items stolen during a Sunday burglary from the cane field where Dore was apprehended, Higgins said.