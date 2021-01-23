An Abbeville murder suspect was arrested in Florida after missing court appearances while out on bond.
Jamie Vallery, 31, was arrested Tuesday on a count of out-of-state bail jumping and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center. Abbeville officers drove to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Naples, Florida, where Vallery was being held after a narcotics arrest, Abbeville Police spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said.
Vallery is accused in the death of Jacoby Lee, who was shot and killed near the intersection of Martin Luther King. Jr. Drive and S. Guegnon Street on Aug. 21, 2019. Vallery was arrested on a count of principal to second-degree murder in the case, but posted bond. He was later arrested on a misdemeanor charge, but also bonded out on that charge before leaving the state, Touchet said.