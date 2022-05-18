The Broussard woman arrested in connection to the death of an infant and critical injury of a toddler suffered from mental illness after serving in the military during the Iraq War, court records show.
Tammy Clause, 49, was arrested early Tuesday on counts of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after Broussard Police found a dead 10-month-old and a 2-year-old with serious injuries at a home on East Third Street.
The mother of the children, Rachel Hebert, who lives in Denham Springs, told The Acadiana Advocate she regularly left her infant and her 2-year-old in the care of their grandmother, Tammy Clause.
Hebert said she left her children with Tammy Clause on Mother's Day to stay with their grandmother for several days. About a week later, Hebert became concerned when she could not reach Tammy Clause. Hebert called the Broussard Police Department on Monday.
"I called the police just for a welfare check," Hebert said in a phone interview with The Advocate. "I never expected anything like this. Ever."
The older of her sons was slowly improving at a hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Tyler was suffering from severe malnutrition and dehydration when he arrived at the hospital, Hebert said.
It remains unclear how the infant died. Hebert said she received a call from the coroner's office Wednesday and was told his manner of death was ruled a homicide. The cause of death remains under investigation.
Court records show that Tammy Clause suffered from mental illness after serving in Iraq and eventually lost full custody of her two sons in 2009.
Tammy Clause filed a divorce from her husband, Cory Clause, in October 2001, records show. The couple got married in San Antonio, Texas, on September 10, 1994, and then moved to Lafayette Parish. They had two children, Tyler, born in November 1994, and Conner, born in May 1998.
In the first version of a joint custody plan, Tammy Clause was designated as the domiciliary parent. The plan stated that the father could spend time with his sons every other weekend.
The family dynamics dramatically changed after Tammy Clause left Lafayette Parish to serve for the U.S. Army during the Iraq War in 2003.
When she returned home from the war, Cory Clause asked to be awarded sole custody of the two children, court records showed. In September 2007, the father said that Tammy Clause suffered from mental illness and did not always take her medication as prescribed.
He also claimed that she did not always provide “proper supervision of the minor children.”
In his petition, the father mentioned an episode that occurred one night when the mother lost track of the children for two hours, and she had no idea where they were. The mother also allowed a man who lived in her neighborhood to spend the night with the older son, court records showed.
“Since Mr. Bryant has been in Tyler’s life, Tyler has been acting out and has recently been admitted into Cross Roads Regional Hospital to address mental issues,” the father wrote in the petition.
On September 14, 2009, a judge granted the father full custody and designated him as a domiciliary parent. The judge also ordered Tammy Clause to continue therapy with a qualified mental health professional “to assist her in resolving the traumatic experiences she had while serving in the Iraq war,” the judge wrote.
The court allowed Tammy Clause to see her children every two weeks with oversight by a therapist. Court records showed the mandatory therapy sessions were terminated by a judge on Jan. 27, 2010.
Clause remained jailed at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center as of Wednesday afternoon on a $300,000 bond.
"I appreciate all the support that I've received from everyone," Hebert said. "And I would like to thank the Broussard Police Department for all they're doing in this case."
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident can call the police department at 337-837-6259 or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS.