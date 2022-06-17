One juvenile was killed and two more were injured after a disturbance at an apartment complex near Crowley ended in gunfire Thursday afternoon.
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Kathy Apartments on Kathy Meadows Lane near Crowley just before 5 p.m. Thursday after reports of a disturbance and shooting involving several juveniles. Three juveniles were struck by gunfire and taken to local hospitals for treatment, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said in a statement.
One juvenile died from his injuries while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of their gunshot wounds. A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the case on a count of second-degree murder and remains in police custody pending a juvenile hearing for incarceration, Gibson said.
The investigation remains active and additional charges are pending.