Twelve Louisiana men have been arrested for child exploitation, according to a report from KATC-TV3. The Louisiana Attorney General's Office announced the arrests.
Those arrested include:
- Jimmie Adcock, 54, of Jeanerette, three counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
- Dylan Broussard, 18, of Lafayette, 20 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
- Scott Hemleben, 58, of Lafayette, one count of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
- Andrew Mosbroker, 22 of Eunice, four counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
- Troy Raxdale, 71, of Lafayette, three counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
- Edwin Smith, 27, of Lafayette, possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
- Ryan Wooley, 23, of Plaquemine, one count each of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer aided solicitation of a minor.
The arrests come a week after 63 others were arrested during "Operation Broken Heart."