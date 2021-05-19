New Iberia Police Department officers fired at but did not strike a fleeing suspect while responding to a call Tuesday afternoon, Louisiana State Police investigators said.
Investigators determined New Iberia officers were contacted around 1:15 p.m. about a man sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in the roadway near the intersection of Center and Dale streets. After arrival, an officer knocked on the driver’s side window and attempted to awaken the man as another officer moved a patrol unit in front of his vehicle, Louisiana State Police public affairs officer Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
The officers ordered the man to put the car in park and exit the vehicle, but he refused and fled in the vehicle. The officers fired their weapons, then pursued the man to the intersection of Center Street and Weeks island Road, where he abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended, the statement said.
The man suffered a small abrasion to the back of the neck; it’s unclear if the wound was from the chase, broken glass or if he was potentially grazed by an officer’s bullet, Senegal said. The man declined medical treatment at the scene and no officers were injured during the incident, the release said.
The man’s name and information have not been released by law enforcement.
Louisiana State Police’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.