An off-duty St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was wounded after being shot on I-49 in Lafayette Parish on Saturday.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux released a statement from the agency confirming an off-duty deputy suffered a non-life-threatening injury in the incident, which was being investigated by law enforcement officials in Lafayette Parish.
Valerie Ponseti, public information officer for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on I-49 north of Lafayette and it’s believed the shooting was part of a possible road rage incident.
The injured deputy is in stable condition, she said.
A suspect has been identified by law enforcement, Thibodeaux said, but other information in the case is limited.